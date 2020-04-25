HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding veteran resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services said Saturday that 75 veterans have now died. 

Of those who died:

  • 65 tested positive for COVID-19
  • 9 tested negative
  • 1 unknown

The state noted that out of the two new deaths, one tested positive and one tested negative. 

Meantime, 85 residents have tested positive, while 60 residents have tested negative, and 8 have pending tests.  

As it relates to staff, 81 employees have tested positive.

Western Mass News continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Searcher
Searcher

And this has placed Holyoke in national news - front page on ABC.

Report Add Reply
Polarhound
Polarhound

In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.