HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding veteran resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services said Monday that 93 veterans have died.
Of those who died:
- 76 tested positive for COVID-19
- 16 tested negative
- 1 unknown
Meantime, 74 veteran residents have tested positive, while 57 veteran residents have tested negative. There are no pending tests.
In terms of where the residents are located, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said:
- 103 residents are onsite
- 28 residents are offsite
- 28 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center
- 0 resident is receiving acute care offsite
As it relates to staff, 84 employees have tested positive.
Western Mass News continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
(4) comments
What happened to all those veterans is horrible. The HSH been mismanaged and underfunded for a long time. Baker appointed a hack to run the place. Sad....
And this has placed Holyoke in national news - front page on ABC.
Made UK papers too-saw it in Daily Mail yesterday
In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."
