HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding veteran resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services said Monday that 95 veterans have died.
Of those who died:
- 76 tested positive for COVID-19
- 17 tested negative
- 1 unknown
- 1 recovered
The most recent death was a veteran resident who had recovered from COVID-19. Western Mass News reached out to state officials for more information on the resident, including how long in between their recovery time and death was.
All veteran residents have been retested, and the results as of June 15 are as follows:
- Retesting results of all residents:
- 8 veteran residents are positive (across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center), and 2 results were inconclusive and are being treated as positive
- 127 veteran residents have tested negative
In terms of where the residents are located, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said:
- 122 residents are onsite
- 29 residents are offsite
- 27 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center
- 2 resident is receiving acute care offsite
Employees at the Home have been retested. There are only 2 positives remaining, and 4 inconclusive results, who will be retested.
Western Mass News continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
(4) comments
What happened to all those veterans is horrible. The HSH been mismanaged and underfunded for a long time. Baker appointed a hack to run the place. Sad....
And this has placed Holyoke in national news - front page on ABC.
Made UK papers too-saw it in Daily Mail yesterday
In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."
