BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced that community-specific data on positive COVID-19 cases would be released.
Here is the list, as provided by Mass. DPH, with the confirmed cases from January 1 through April 14. The state will update this list each Wednesday.
Note: The exact data will not be released for a particular community if there are fewer than five cases in communities with populations of less than 50,000 to help protect the privacy of individuals.
- Abington : 54
- Acton : 35
- Acushnet : 16
- Adams : 25
- Agawam : 168
- Alford : 0
- Amesbury : 23
- Amherst : 11
- Andover : 51
- Aquinnah : 0
- Arlington : 94
- Ashburnham : 7
- Ashby : 7
- Ashfield : <5
- Ashland : 63
- Athol : 28
- Attleboro : 210
- Auburn : 34
- Avon : 24
- Ayer : 27
- Barnstable : 94
- Barre : 12
- Becket : 10
- Bedford : 81
- Belchertown : 25
- Bellingham : 33
- Belmont : 118
- Berkley : 17
- Berlin : 8
- Bernardston : <5
- Beverly : 150
- Billerica : 134
- Blackstone : 19
- Blandford : <5
- Bolton : <5
- Boston : 4609
- Bourne : 83
- Boxborough : 7
- Boxford : 15
- Boylston : 9
- Braintree : 308
- Brewster : 16
- Bridgewater : 103
- Brimfield : <5
- Brockton : 1202
- Brookfield : 5
- Brookline : 144
- Buckland : <5
- Burlington : 91
- Cambridge : 471
- Canton : 113
- Carlisle : 5
- Carver : 18
- Charlemont : 0
- Charlton : 15
- Chatham : 6
- Chelmsford : 113
- Chelsea : 712
- Cheshire : <5
- Chester : <5
- Chesterfield : 0
- Chicopee : 142
- Chilmark : 0
- Clarksburg : 6
- Clinton : 33
- Cohasset : 14
- Colrain : <5
- Concord : 23
- Conway : <5
- Cummington : <5
- Dalton : 6
- Danvers : 190
- Dartmouth : 64
- Dedham : 125
- Deerfield : <5
- Dennis : 26
- Dighton : 13
- Douglas : 18
- Dover : 14
- Dracut : 136
- Dudley : 19
- Dunstable : <5
- Duxbury : 25
- East Bridgewater : 87
- East Brookfield : <5
- East Longmeadow : 55
- Eastham : 6
- Easthampton : 26
- Easton : 113
- Edgartown : <5
- Egremont : <5
- Erving : <5
- Essex : 8
- Everett : 444
- Fairhaven : 37
- Fall River : 150
- Falmouth : 96
- Fitchburg : 97
- Florida : <5
- Foxborough : 43
- Framingham : 263
- Franklin : 37
- Freetown : 22
- Gardner : 61
- Georgetown : 18
- Gill : <5
- Gloucester : 65
- Goshen : <5
- Gosnold : 0
- Grafton : 33
- Granby : 12
- Granville : 6
- Great Barrington : 30
- Greenfield : 94
- Groton : 15
- Groveland : 6
- Hadley : 15
- Halifax : 20
- Hamilton : 11
- Hampden : 12
- Hancock : <5
- Hanover : 33
- Hanson : 24
- Hardwick : <5
- Harvard : 11
- Harwich : 29
- Hatfield : <5
- Haverhill : 217
- Heath : 0
- Hawley : 0
- Hingham : 49
- Hinsdale : <5
- Holbrook : 64
- Holden : 30
- Holland : 5
- Holliston : 18
- Holyoke : 305
- Hopedale : 7
- Hopkinton : 21
- Hubbardston : <5
- Hudson : 49
- Hull : 14
- Huntington : 5
- Ipswich : 23
- Kingston : 24
- Lakeville : 21
- Lancaster : 11
- Lanesborough : <5
- Lawrence : 814
- Lee : 10
- Leicester : 14
- Lenox : 10
- Leominster : 84
- Leverett : <5
- Lexington : 149
- Leyden : 0
- Lincoln : 16
- Littleton : 69
- Longmeadow : 128
- Lowell : 598
- Ludlow : 28
- Lunenburg : 21
- Lynn : 745
- Lynnfield : 44
- Malden : 379
- Manchester : 9
- Mansfield : 60
- Marblehead : 52
- Marion : <5
- Marlborough : 177
- Marshfield : 67
- Mashpee : 28
- Mattapoisett : 8
- Maynard : 20
- Medfield : 16
- Medford : 350
- Medway : 27
- Melrose : 86
- Mendon : 9
- Merrimac : <5
- Methuen : 273
- Middleborough : 51
- Middlefield : 0
- Middleton : 64
- Milford : 71
- Millbury : 60
- Millis : 18
- Millville : <5
- Milton : 112
- Monroe : 0
- Monson : 10
- Montague : 10
- Monterey : 0
- Montgomery : <5
- Mount Washington : 0
- Nahant : 24
- Nantucket : 9
- Natick : 114
- Needham : 114
- New Ashford : 0
- New Bedford : 165
- New Braintree : <5
- New Marlborough : <5
- New Salem : 0
- Newbury : <5
- Newburyport : 30
- Newton : 337
- Norfolk : 14
- North Adams : 29
- North Andover : 88
- North Attleborough : 71
- North Brookfield : <5
- North Reading : 46
- Northampton : 59
- Northborough : 48
- Northbridge : 76
- Northfield : <5
- Norton : 47
- Norwell : 30
- Norwood : 229
- Oak Bluffs : <5
- Oakham : <5
- Orange : 23
- Orleans : 9
- Otis : <5
- Oxford : 15
- Palmer : 12
- Paxton : 8
- Peabody : 227
- Pelham : <5
- Pembroke : 30
- Pepperell : 15
- Peru : <5
- Petersham : <5
- Phillipston : 7
- Pittsfield : 111
- Plainfield : 0
- Plainville : 22
- Plymouth : 108
- Plympton : <5
- Princeton : <5
- Provincetown : 18
- Quincy : 369
- Randolph : 367
- Raynham : 84
- Reading : 78
- Rehoboth : 19
- Revere : 470
- Richmond : 5
- Rochester : 7
- Rockland : 64
- Rockport : 15
- Rowe : 0
- Rowley : 10
- Royalston : <5
- Russell : 7
- Rutland : 16
- Salem : 181
- Salisbury : 12
- Sandisfield : <5
- Sandwich : 50
- Saugus : 137
- Savoy : <5
- Scituate : 49
- Seekonk : 26
- Sharon : 57
- Sheffield : 9
- Shelburne : 6
- Sherborn : <5
- Shirley : 15
- Shrewsbury : 98
- Shutesbury : <5
- Somerset : 34
- Somerville : 280
- South Hadley : 38
- Southampton : 19
- Southborough : 21
- Southbridge : 31
- Southwick : 16
- Spencer : 8
- Springfield : 542
- Sterling : 14
- Stockbridge : 6
- Stoneham : 129
- Stoughton : 194
- Stow : 7
- Sturbridge : 17
- Sudbury : 34
- Sunderland : 5
- Sutton : 18
- Swampscott : 60
- Swansea : 27
- Taunton : 247
- Templeton : 34
- Tewksbury : 129
- Tisbury : <5
- Tolland : 0
- Topsfield : 16
- Townsend : 11
- Truro : 8
- Tyngsborough : 40
- Tyringham : <5
- Upton : 11
- Uxbridge : 20
- Wakefield : 119
- Wales : <5
- Walpole : 92
- Waltham : 298
- Ware : 10
- Wareham : 34
- Warren : <5
- Warwick : 0
- Washington : <5
- Watertown : 110
- Wayland : 26
- Webster : 35
- Wellesley : 75
- Wellfleet : <5
- Wendell : 0
- Wenham : 7
- West Boylston : 17
- West Bridgewater : 26
- West Brookfield : 5
- West Newbury : <5
- West Springfield : 110
- West Stockbridge : <5
- West Tisbury : 5
- Westborough : 72
- Westfield : 202
- Westford : 50
- Westhampton : <5
- Westminster : 10
- Weston : 56
- Westport : 13
- Westwood : 48
- Weymouth : 267
- Whately : <5
- Whitman : 52
- Wilbraham : 42
- Williamsburg : 5
- Williamstown : 74
- Wilmington : 140
- Winchendon : 32
- Winchester : 37
- Windsor : 0
- Winthrop : 81
- Woburn : 117
- Worcester : 886
- Worthington : 0
- Wrentham : 29
- Yarmouth : 42
- Unknown* : 506 (*Address information for these cases is currently being obtained.
