SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Mason Square C3 Unit hosted their Spread the Warmth winter coat drive.
They gave away brand new coats, hats, scarves and gloves at the Deborah Hunt Prevention and Drop In Center on Catherine Street. An organizer we caught up with shared the importance of this event with Western Mass News.
“We know everyone’s going through a hard time right now, so just being able to be blessed to be a blessing to others is a great feeling,” said Cheri Burton.
Burton said the Mason Square Unit was glad they were able to host this event for a second year in a row.
