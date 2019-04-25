SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the year 2000, the measles disease was declared eradicated but now in 2019 cases are higher than we’ve seen in a quarter century.
Currently, Massachusetts has 1 confirmed case of the measles and the department of public health is performing tests on another possible case.
Chris Brittany confirmed cases nationwide are nearing 700.
Fortunately for in mass, about three-quarters of those confirmed cases are from New York, in an ultra-orthodox community.
Health experts say this spike is due to a failure of immunization, and blame misinformation about the vaccine on anti-vaxxers who don't immunize.
Dr. John Kelley in East Longmeadow who has been practicing since 1990 has said he has never even seen a case of the measles, that's how rare it is, but he said it started with cold-like symptoms, developing rapidly.
"But the kicker here is that within four days of the onset of that they'll start to have that classic looking rash," Dr. Kelley said.
That classic rash is red and can spread across the body fast.
The virus can cause ear infections, pneumonia, deafness, and blindness are possible.
Dr. Kelley added that in one in a thousand cases can develop encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain and it can be deadly.
Once again, there has only been 1 confirmed case here in Massachusetts but over in Wilbraham at the pediatric and adolescent medicine offices, a child was seen mid-April, who could potentially have the measles.
They're awaiting results from department of public health.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
