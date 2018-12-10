SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a rough week on Wall Street, the stock market opened to yet another unsuccessful day.
After dropping by more than 400 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied back.
It's easy to see the reports and grow fearful that your investments aren't safe, but as both the economics professor and the financial advisor we spoke with pointed out, this downturn in the market is to be expected.
"It's a long overdue correction," said Wells Fargo financial advisor Tom Manzi.
Manzi said that the stock market is destined for a downturn.
"Year-to-date, since January of this year through Friday of last week, stock market was down about two percent, but from its peak a couple months ago, the stock market is down about 11 percent," Manzi explained.
As a comparison, the Dow Jones dropped 50 percent during the recession of 2008, but as AIC economics professor John Rogers told Western Mass News that a healthy economy can predict tougher times to come.
"The fact that the economy is doing well, we know that it's already baked in, that's why the stock prices have been so high companies were making money making high profits that boost up their stock price," Rogers added.
As other world issues play a role, "there's concern about the potential of a trade war. Investors, they say let's get more conservative, let's get out of stocks, which are risky investments, let's get into something like bonds or cash something that's a safer investment," Rogers noted.
Still, Manzi cautions to younger investors, though the near decade long bull market may come to an end, it doesn't mean it's bad for 401Ks in the long run.
"The average investor should have a wish list meaning, 'Oh I missed that stock. I wish I owned it a year or two ago. It's going straight to the moon.' Now, it's down 20, 30, 40 percent, That's something you might want to nibble at and buy a little of," Manzi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.