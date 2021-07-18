MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The River Hollow Family Golf Course is completely washed out with rainwater.
Western Mass News spoke with co-owner Antonio Goncalves who said the course received a call from Monson Police early this morning to say a car that was parked at the course overnight may be in danger due to the flood.
Goncalves said in the two years they have owned the course, they have never experienced flooding quite like this.
"The building is up in the air with the anticipation that something like this could happen and so nothing like this really got damaged the mini-golf is underwater and the driving range is underwater but hopefully it'll dry and we're back in business," said Goncalves.
Damages to the golf course are expected to be minimal due to storm preparations from the owners and staff.
Goncalves said after a few dry days they should be able to get back into the swing of things and reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.