HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local non-profit organization had a surplus of lightly used essential items for families in need.
“Free baby clothes, gear like strollers, diapers, pretty much anything you could ever need for a baby 100 percent free,” It Takes a Village Development and Outreach Director Mollie Hartford said.
The Village Closet, located in Huntington, is stocked up with essential items for families. The closet is run by It Takes a Village, a local non-profit organization, aimed at helping parents with any needs, including family support groups.
Hartford said they have seen an increase in the need for baby supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re seeing so much more need for essentials like diapers, formula, car seats,” Hartford said.
Hartford said for some families transportation could be an issue in getting the items they need.
“Either because families are out of work, or they’ve got one family member who is working and the other is home,” Hartford explained.
If getting to Huntington is an issue for your family, Hartford said they have other resolutions to help families in western Mass.
“We will either have a volunteer go drop it off, or one of our staff people will do it,” Hartford said. “They will load everything up every couple of weeks and make a drive out.”
Hartford said the organization in turn has also seen an increase in donations amid the pandemic.
“People are home and cleaning out, and they’re looking around and saying what do I do with all this stuff,” Hartford said.
All items undergo a quarantine before being placed out. Hartford said this could be the perfect opportunity to get Christmas items for your children.
“If you want a little bib that says ‘baby first Christmas,’ you know there's no need to buy that because we’ve got several,” Hartford said. “It doesn’t need to be brand new. We’ve got stuffed animals, we’ve got books, we’ve got toys, and puzzles and all sorts of things.”
The organization also accepts monetary donations to help keep up with maintenance.
More information on how to get help or on how to donate can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.