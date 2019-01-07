NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are welcoming a new member to the department, but he's not your traditional police officer.
This officer has four legs, loves belly rubs, and getting treats.
Meet Douglas, an eight month black Goldendoodle that's the newest member of the Northampton Police Department.
"When people say, can I pet him? I say absolutely, that’s his job. His job is to be pet and hugged and given belly rubs," said Northampton Police Officer Josh Wallace.
Douglas joined Wallace's family in June and after months of training, went to work full time in December.
"He’s been on the job and he’s been working pretty hard on some pretty tough cases," Wallace noted.
Douglas is not like other police K-9’s. He’s not out there fighting crime or chasing after bad guys. He’s here to do exactly this: lay and comfort people who are experiencing stress and trauma
"On our first day on the job, we got a call that there was a suicidal person. I was pretty shocked when we walked through the door with Douglas and I introduced him as my partner, she hugged him, starting petting him," Wallace explained.
The next day, Wallace and Douglas were called to the apparent murder suicide on Village Hill Road that left three young girls without parents.
"We met with the girls at about 8:45 in the morning and we supported those young girls until about 4 o’clock that day through everything they had to deal with - the Department of Children and Families, interviews, and trying to piece together what happened with their two parents. He really was amazing. He did exactly what we had been working on," Wallace said.
Wallace said that as a school resource officer and member of the department's crisis intervention team, having Douglas has been a major help.
"What he really does is, go say hi, go say hi, so I’ve given him permission to go say hi to you, which means he can approach you. Otherwise, he’d wait for you to come up and then he’ll let you pet him and do whatever you want to do. Then when you’re done, I’ll call him back and he’ll return back to me," Wallace said.
