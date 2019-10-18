SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More and more commuters are dealing with traffic congestion and accidents.
MassDOT has released a new report showing the prime locations for accidents during the commuter hours across the Commonwealth.
The agency said the point of this study is to identify the problem areas for commuters and then try and fix them. They added that congestion has gone from bad to worse and accidents are more likely along certain stretches of highway.
Drivers in western Massachusetts are all too familiar with traffic.
"So I use 91 when I am going to work. When I am coming back, sometimes, it can be pretty good. Sometimes, it can be hectic, especially if you are going between the hours of three to six, also going from Springfield to Holyoke," one driver said.
Western Mass News dug deeper looking into the worst times to travel, including accident numbers.
Western Mass News found in the study, from 2017 to 2018, that peak hours to travel in the Springfield and Chicopee areas are from 6 to 9:59 in the morning and then from 3:00 to 6:59 in the afternoon.
During those rush hour times, there were between 201 and 400 accidents along I-91 in Springfield and Chicopee and also the Mass. Pike and I-391 in Chicopee in that one year.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos about what he thinks about the study.
"When you have a city that is 33 square miles with 155,000 people populating it, considering the number of people that are visiting and traveling through the City of Springfield, you are going to experience some congestion and you are going to experience a lot of accidents," Ramos said.
Ramos noted that he would support an in-depth study into the traffic in the city of Springfield.
"I would support a study either conducted by the DPW or DOT. We could even employ the local colleges," Ramos explained.
Now, the study said the reason for such a high volume of traffic now is because people are starting to leave their homes earlier and earlier for work. That alone is creating more congestion on the roads.
