SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two thieves reportedly broke into the Second Chance Community Veterinary Hospital storage shed on Mulberry Street on Tuesday.
The thieves were caught on camera stealing approximately $1,000 in tools and equipment.
Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blacato said, "They are taking away critical funds from pets who need help" and added that “The Grinch has struck on Mulberry Street."
Second Chance will turn over the footage and cameras to authorities.
The nonprofit is asking anyone that has any information about the break-in to contact Springfield Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.