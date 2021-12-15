Two thieves reportedly broke into the Second Chance Community Veterinary Hospital storage shed on Mulberry Street on Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --

The thieves were caught on camera stealing approximately $1,000 in tools and equipment.

Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blacato said, "They are taking away critical funds from pets who need help" and added that “The Grinch has struck on Mulberry Street."

Second Chance will turn over the footage and cameras to authorities.

The nonprofit is asking anyone that has any information about the break-in to contact Springfield Police.

