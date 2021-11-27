Third annual Stuff a Cruiser event to help bring holiday joy to less fortunate

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The third annual Stuff a Cruiser event was held Saturday at the Boston Road Walmart.
Community members were invited to donate stocking stuffers to help meet the goal of sharing the joy of the holiday season with the less fortunate.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Springfield Police Department partnered with Springfield Together Inc. and Strong Minds for the event.
“Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I want to thank and acknowledge the dedicated team at Springfield Together, Strong Young Minds, Walmart, our residents and business community, and everyone involved who continues to work hard during these challenging and surreal times of this COVID-19 pandemic to make sure that we are still able to give to those less fortunate, especially during the holidays,” said Mayor Sarno in a statement.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that as a result of the community's generosity, several cruisers were filled by noon.
