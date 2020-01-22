HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A third person has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this month in Holyoke.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 29-year-old Brian Vazquez-Rivera of Holyoke was arrested on Friday after being located in the area of the Bronx, NY.
Vazquez-Rivera's arrest marks the third in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero of Holyoke on January 10 in the area of 605 South Bridge Street.
Already in custody in connection with the case are 30-year-old Jean Carlos Rivera of Holyoke and 30-year-old Merkin Andrade of Holyoke.
Rivera was arraigned on January 14 on a murder charge. He is being held without the right to bail and is due back in court on February 14.
Andrade was arraigned on charges of misleading a police investigation and accessory to murder. Bail was set at $5,00 on the first charge and $100,000 for the second charge and he is due back in court on February 13.
Arraignment for Vazquez-Rivera on a murder charge is scheduled for Thursday in Holyoke District Court.
Leydon noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
