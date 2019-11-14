SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A third person is under arrest for their alleged involvement in a violent home invasion in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Paul Gayle, 26, of Springfield was arrested Thursday morning on several charges including:
- Kidnapping with serious bodily injury
- Conspiracy (two counts)
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Home invasion
- Armed robbery
- Larceny over $1,200
- Extortion by threat of injury
- Attempt to commit a crime
- Mayhem
The charges stem from a home invasion that occurred on September 30 on the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, during which a male victim was badly burned and tortured. The victim remains in critical condition.
A mid-size marijuana growing operation was also found inside the home during the investigation. Police noted that the victim believed that is why he was targeted.
Devenne Colemon, 22, and Malike Erksine, 20, both of Springfield were previously arrested in connection with the case.
Walsh said that an arrest warrant remains out on 21-year-old Dushane Simon of Springfield. He noted that Simon was wearing a probation department GPS ankle bracelet at the time of the incident.
"Mr. Simon is believed to have fled the area since his GPS bracelet was later located on the side of I-495 in Eastern Massachusetts," Walsh explained.
Gayle's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Springfield District Court.
The case remains under investigation.
