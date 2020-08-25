SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have made a third arrest in connection with a murder earlier this month in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 400 block of Central Street around 8:45 p.m. Friday, August 14.
An investigation reportedly found that during an altercation, 48-year-old Debbie Blanton of Enfield, CT walked to her car, opened the trunk, and picked up a gun.
Police allege that Blanton then handed the gun to 19-year-old Justin Blanton, who was reportedly involved in an argument and fight with 40-year-old Anthony Eberhart before gunshots rang out.
Justin Blanton suffered a gunshot wound and died a short time later at Baystate Medical Center.
Walsh noted that Debbie Blanton was arrested Tuesday morning at a Euclid Avenue home on a warrant charging her with possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony. She is also charged with resisting arrest.
Eberhart was arrested last week on several charges, including murder.
Investigators also arrested 27-year-old Andre Blanton on August 15 on several weapons charges. Walsh noted that Blanton allegedly was shot, accidentally shot himself, and fired a gun during the incident. He is recovering at Baystate Medical Center.
