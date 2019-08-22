SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warning for dog owners tonight.
Local veterinarians say you may want to take steps to keep your four-legged friends healthy following a local Parvo outbreak.
In recent weeks, there are now three confirmed cases of Parvo, with the most recent puppy passing away yesterday because of the disease, but it is preventable.
Earlier today, we spoke with the Second Chance Animal Hospital in Springfield and they tell Western Mass News that Parvo is a highly contagious viral disease that affects the intestines of dogs.
To put into perspective how contagious it is, if your dog licks their paws in the same area, whether it be a sidewalk or dog park, where a dog infected with Parvo has been in, your dog can become infected.
With these three confirmed cases now, the hospital contacts the state veterinarian to do research on whether or not to notify people of any areas that they should avoid with their pets.
Dr. Jennifer Johnson says, with the puppy that died yesterday, it started the vaccination process, but never finished the series.
“We like to recommend that puppies get their first vaccine between six to eight weeks of age. After that, it does need to be bolstered every three to four weeks until they’re at least sixteen weeks of age. Adult dogs receive another booster one year after that and that booster can be done every one to three years after that based on veterinary recommendations," Dr. Johnson tells us.
Dr. Johnson says your best bet is to contact your vet if your dog begins to show signs of becoming sick or lethargic.
A Parvo test results usually take about ten minutes to complete.
