BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- A third flu-related death has been reported in Massachusetts.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said they were notified Tuesday of the death of female child from Middlesex County.
The child's death follows the flu-related deaths of an adolescent male from Worcester County and another female child from Middlesex County in recent weeks.
“January and February are typically the height of the flu season, and flu-related complications can result in very serious, life-threatening illness and even death, among both children and adults. These deaths are tragic and are a reminder of the dangers of flu and the importance of flu vaccination, our best protection against illness. The Department of Public Health urges people to get vaccinated, to wash their hands, cover their cough and sneeze and stay home when sick to limit the spread of disease," said Dr. Larry Madoff with the state's Department of Public Health.
There was one pediatric flu-related death last year.
State officials noted that this year's flu season is mirroring last year, in that it is classified as widespread and severe.
Additionally, reports of flu-related hospitalizations and flu-like illnesses leveled off in the last few weeks, but peak flu activity usually lasts through March.
