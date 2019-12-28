Third St. in Brimfield back open after vehicle strikes tree.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Third Street has reopened to through traffic following a single-vehicle crash.
According to Brimfield Police officials, a vehicle had gone off the roadway Saturday night around 7:00, down an icy driveway, and crashed head-on into a tree.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Officials say that the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Third Street was reopened just after 7:30.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
