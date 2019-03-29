AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A third person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on two students at a UMass Amherst dorm.
UMass Police said that the incident happened at Dwight Hall earlier this week after an attempted marijuana sale.
Two people were arrested on Thursday. The third suspect was arrested Friday.
None of the suspects are associated with UMass.
