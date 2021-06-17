SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder earlier this year in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 21-year-old Jason Batchelor was taken into custody Thursday at his Bristol Street home on murder charges.
Batchelor had been indicted recently by a Hampden County grand jury in the shooting death of Robert Crochiere on Main Street on February 24.
In May, 24-year-old Quamel Batchelor and 23-year-old and Fernando Massey were arrested in Orlando, FL on fugitive from justice warrants. They were brought back to Springfield on June 3 and were formally charged with murder in connection with Crochiere's homicide the next day.
The case remains under investigation.
