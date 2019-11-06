BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Authorities have announced that a third person in Massachusetts has died from a vaping-related lung injury.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that the Worcester County man, in his 50s, reported vaping both nicotine and THC.
The patient is one of more than 200 suspected vaping-associated lung injury patients that have been reported to the state since mandated reporting by clinicians began in September.
“My condolences go out to the family of this patient who has died from a vaping-associated lung injury...This disease is serious and potentially fatal and we are continuing to investigate the cause," said Mass. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH in a statement.
In October, the state announced the first two deaths from a vaping-associated lung injury: a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County. The state noted that both women vaped nicotine.
Since the mandatory reporting began, 220 reports of suspected vaping-associated lung injuries have been reported to Mass. DPH.
Of those, 127 met the department's criteria for investigation. Ninety-five investigations have been completed with 21 confirmed and 47 probable cases then reported to the CDC.
Mass. DPH broke down the data of the 68 cases reported to the CDC as follows:
- 31 are male
- 37 are female
- 50 percent under the age of 30
- 50 percent are age 30 or older
- 31 percent vaped only nicotine
- 38 percent vaped only THC
- 25 percent vaped nicotine and THC
Federal health officials have tallied nearly 1,900 cases of vaping-related lung illness nationwide, including nearly 40 deaths.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency ban on vaping products in September in response to the lung illnesses.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.