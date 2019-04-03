Thirty-foot tree comes down on Sunderland home.

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials say Wednesday's gusty winds is what caused a tree to topple over and land on a resident's home.
Sunderland Fire officials tell us that they were called to Plumtree Road on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a tree that had landed on a home.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found that a thirty-foot tree had come down onto a two-story.
A bedroom was right underneath the area where the tree had landed, and, thankfully, the homeowner, who was the only person inside the house at the time the tree came down, was not injured.
Members of the Sunderland Police Department, as well as Eversource officials and the Sunderland Building Inspector, were also called into to investigate.
An estimated cost of the damages sustained to the home has not yet been released yet.
Firefighters left the scene around 4:40 p.m.
We have reached out to the Sunderland Fire Department, but have not yet responded to our request for further comment.
