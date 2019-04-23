NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we monitor rain in the forecast, many are continuing to keep a close eye on the Connecticut River.
Our crews were out by the Oxbow on Friday, keeping an eye on the water levels.
Before the weekend, one nearby driveway was clear of any water. Now, almost the entire thing is completely underwater.
As First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said, the Connecticut River water levels have reached 112 feet again, which is a minor flood stage.
Water levels at the Oxbow Marina continue to rise and fields surrounding the area now look like ponds.
While the sun is shining today, we aren't in the clear just yet. Snow continues to melt up north and more rain is in the forecast this week, causing more concern along the river and streams.
Western Mass News will have more on this story ahead at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
