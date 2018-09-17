The clean-up continues in eastern Massachusetts today after hundreds were displaced and thousands left without power following thursdays gas explosions.
After nearly three days, people were finally let back into their homes yesterday.
Multiple shelters and help centers have been set up around the impact areas.
Hundreds of people have been lining up at Lawrence High School's learning center where Columbia Gas has opened a help center.
Doors opened at 9 a.m., but we were told people were there as early 7 a.m., anxious to get some answers and help.
"There's a lot of people here without hot water. We have no gas and it's going to be a struggle for weeks and weeks," said Erin Biggins of Lawrence.
Families and business owners waited in line Monday morning at the high school's learning center, hoping to receive some assistance from Columbia Gas.
"I'm here because I lost two refrigerators full of food. I know there are other people in this line too, so I was told they were told they were giving out vouchers or gift cards for grocery replacement. I'm here for anything...any kind of news, anything," Biggins added.
Columbia Gas is assisting people in their claims process, allowing them to document any losses or extra expenses they've had since Thursday.
"This started yesterday and this processed over 500 claims yesterday and today, we expect that there will be over 750. You're going to have a variety of people who have suffered a loss of some kind - food, clothing, and other things - so we're trying to address those things as well," said Scott Fernson with Columbia Gas.
Columbia Gas gave families gift cards to help during this difficult time.
Melinda Ortiz has two young boys and was without power for three days. She told Western Mass News that there's still a long road ahead, but every little bit helps.
"I spent like almost $300 on food shopping before this happened, so they gave me $200 in gift card. It's something, you know, need it for my kids," Ortiz explained,
Biggins added, "If anything, I think it's kind of brought everyone together. We see people walking around, saying hi to each other, we're all in the same boat. We're all fighting the same battle."
The help center is open until 9 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday. Columbia Gas will be helping people through the same process, but over at 1 Marston Street.
