SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of about 11,000 people in Massachusetts is filing a class-action lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker and the state against the mandated flu vaccine.
According to a statement from the organizer of the lawsuit, Vincent Delaney, he finds the mandate “unconstitutional.”
The group’s campaign is called “FLU YOU BAKER,” according to the statement.
The mandate requires children and young adults ages six months to 30 years old who attend state childcare or schools from pre-kindergarten through the college level to get an annual influenza vaccine by December 31 to be able to go to school in January 2021.
“Mr. Delaney and FLU YOU BAKER parents oppose the mandate and government overreach, stating the choice to vaccinate resides with the parents and their family physicians,” according to the statement. “The state’s decision to deny education on the basis of an annual vaccine requirement violates the rights of citizens granted by the Constitution.”
The law firms of Thomas O. Mason, Patrick Leduc, and Luke Lirot will represent the FLU YOU BAKER plaintiffs, according to the statement.
The campaign is organizing a peaceful rally against the vaccine mandate on October 5 at 1 p.m. outside the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston.
Western Mass News reached out to Baker’s office for comment and is awaiting a response.
