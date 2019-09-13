WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of West Springfield quickly grew tenfold as people from around New England came to take part in the opening day.
Everyone has a different reason to either continue their old traditions or maybe start up new ones here at the Big E.
If you're new to the Eastern States Exposition, it can be an overwhelming whirlwind of sights sounds and smells.
Ju Lin from Boston is only one of those who have visited for the annual fair on Friday.
"So far we're just like really looking for food like we're so distracted by all the different kinds of food that are here we're just like, 'Oh my God! I want this. I want this.' There's donuts. There's ice cream," Lin said.
While at the Big E, Western Mass News met two little E's, Elijah and Ethan Niejadlik, who were taking part in all the fun activities.
"I like to go on rides!" Ethan Niejadlik said.
Even the vendors, like Guido Mallamace from Piche Concessions, have their own traditions unique as items they sell.
"Turned out to just be every fair thing so this has been five or six years ago now, and now it's just a thing. I am Oreo Man," Mallamace said.
One Big E fairgoer, a veteran, has a similar tradition, wearing his favorite straw hat to stand out among the crowd.
"I'm 77 years old. I've probably been to at least a dozen or more," stated Gerald.
Gerald's favorite part of the Big E is seeing all the people who come to West Springfield who make the fair one of a kind.
"People are unique. It's unbelievable all the different kinds of people that come to visit this place," added Gerald.
