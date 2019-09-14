WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There wasn't a shortage of people at the fair today, but despite the crowds, people said they were surprised at how easy it was to get there.
Karen Avery from Framingham explained her process of getting to the big annual fair.
"There was no traffic the Mass Pike was clear and when we got off there was just a tiny bit at exit 6," Avery said.
In the months and weeks leading up to the Big E, traffic was a big concern for many, including the CEO and President of the Eastern State Exposition, Gene Cassidy.
"The Morgan Sullivan Bridge is being re-done which desperately needed to be done so now we're dealing with that," Cassidy said.
But Cassidy told Western Mass News that their efforts to reduce traffic have been working.
"Traffics been good. We've spent a lot of time in our CT market on whats best to get here and how not to come through Agawam," Cassidy explained.
In addition to adding new shuttle services to reduce traffic, they've also been working with the popular traffic app, Waze.
"We've used Waze. We have good contact with the people at Waze. So they are using their GPS systems to be directed through 1-91," Cassidy noted.
Cassidy said that even with the rain they are on track to beat last years record-setting numbers on day two.
"People are here they are in force and happy. Its a great day at the Big E," Cassidy said.
Something people Western Mass News spoke to, agreed with.
"I mean people come here to have fun. I'm looking out beyond you and all I see is happy people having fun," Cassidy said.
Day one's attendance numbers were around 72,000 people, which is below last years opening day of 87,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.