AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Anyone making their way into Amherst on Friday should expect some lengthy traffic delays.
The reason: it's move-in day for freshmen on the UMass campus, meaning thousands of students are making their way to town for the first time.
The first-years are required to live on-campus unless they're commuting from home.
One new student told Western Mass News that he had to get all of things up to the 17th floor with no elevators.
"Well, we don't have to carry our stuff up. They do it for us, but we have to take the stairs and it's bad," said Nicholas Alger.
The entire weekend will be busy as transfer students will move Saturday, followed by multi-year students on Sunday.
