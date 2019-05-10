AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s time to toss that cap. Thousands of students at UMass Amherst will be graduating Friday ready to embark on their next journey.
The undergraduate commencement begins this afternoon, while the graduates will take the stage later this morning.
There will be a whole lot of people in Amherst today. Town officials said it is conceivable that their population of 37,000 could double overnight.
This all due to the sheer size of commencement at UMass.
The graduate commencement is first on the agenda today and that will begin at 9 a.m. at the Mullins Center. By 11 a.m., that will conclude and then things really ramp up.
The expected 20,000 family members, friends, and guests will start to arrive to see 5,500 undergrads toss their caps.
The school said people should arrive by 2 p.m.. The ceremony gets going - rain or shine - at 4:30.
Shuttle buses will be on-hand to McGuirk Stadium from various parking lots on-campus.
Though the school says arrive by 2, there will be road closures in effect at about noon, according to Amherst Police. They said it will affect parts of North Pleasant Street and University Drive, adding the heaviest of the traffic is expected between 1 p.m. and 9 pm.
The undergraduate commencement ceremony is expected to wrap up around 6:30 p.m.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is delivering this year's address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.