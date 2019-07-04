SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a perfect night Thursday to enjoy some Fourth of July fun and there are still plenty more fireworks planned for Friday and this weekend.
Thousands of people made their way to Springfield's Riverfront Park this evening for the fireworks.
Many that we spoke with said with all the new renovations, there's nowhere else they would've rather be to watch the fireworks this Fourth of July.
Food and entertainment for people of all ages were just some of the many things to do hours before the fireworks even began.
(You can watch this year's fireworks display in the Facebook video below. Please note that there is no audio on this video.)
"It's the best viewing site. People from all distances can see it from the north and the south and certainly our neighbors to the west...this is where the Fourth of July belongs. It belongs here down at Riverfront Park," said Spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt.
Some watched on the water, while many gathered on-land inlcuding Novella Morrison, who has been watching the fireworks at the riverfront since the 80s.
"It's a beautiful sight and it's nice being around so many different people of so many different cultures," Morrison said.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he's happy to welcome the thousands of people to the riverfront after its $3.1 million renovation.
"Clean, safe, great family fun, come on down to the riverfront in Springfield," Sarno explained.
The Spirit of Springfield pulled out all the stops to make this Fourth of July memorable. That's why they even included a flyover with the 104th Fighter Wing.
For Morrison, it's a nice reminder to celebrate the indepencence the freedom she has living here.
"All of what's going on in the world, and people fleeing their countries, we have a country we don't have to flee from and people are trying to come her because of that and this is the most beautiful place to live….the United States of America," Morrison added.
