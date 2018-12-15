WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, firefighters from across the country traveled to Worcester to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Christopher Roy, who was killed on Sunday battling a fire in Worcester.
St. John's Catholic Church didn't have an empty seat on Saturday morning.
The pews were full of friends, family, and firefighters, all there to remember Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, who died in the line of duty.
"I want you all to take a look around," stated firefighter Stephen McGurn. "You can see what this family of firefighters is all about. It's a brotherhood. As you look around, you can clearly see we are one, big family."
His fellow firefighters delivered an emotional eulogy.
They remembered their friend Chris, or Roy as they called him in the firehouse, as someone who was born to be a firefighter.
"The job of a firefighter is," continued McGurn. "Not something that just anyone can do. This job is truly a calling. It takes a special kind of person. Someone with a huge heart, with character, and, of course, someone with compassion. That was Roy to a T."
They remembered firefighter Roy as a good friend, and a great dad.
He leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter, Ava.
"He was always a true friend," stated firefighter Sean Sullivan. "He literally exemplified friendship. He put others before himself, and he could move mountains with his smile."
In a community where tragedy has struck too many times, the firefighters that protect it, and the people of Worcester, vowed they would never forget the firefighter or the person that Chris was.
"I know there is a void that will never be filled," said firefighter David Scavone. "We will all stick together as friends and family, and we will never let this memory die."
