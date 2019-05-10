AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of students are getting ready to turn their tassels as they graduate from UMass-Amherst today.
This year, there will be about 5,500 students as part of this year’s graduating class, and the stadium will be packed with about 20,000 people to witness this milestone.
With that many families in the area, that means a whole lot of cars.
On our drive in, Route 9 in Hadley was smooth sailing, but a lot of the roads leading to McGuirk Stadium are backed up.
The university is offering shuttle service using their PVTA buses on campus.
Many parents that we spoke to say, although it's raining and there has been traffic, nothing is going to stop them from celebrating this moment.
“I prefer the sun, and," parent Brenda Gonzalez tells us. "Like I said, this is our second graduation with rain, but it’s not going to dampen our spirits at all, and we’re very proud and we’re going to be sure to show that today.”
If your travels take you through Amherst or Hadley tonight, you should know that traffic is expected to be heaviest until about 9:00 tonight.
The ceremony officially kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and should wrap up by 6:30 p.m.
Today’s commencement speaker is Governor Charlie Baker.
