CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community coming together on Friday night for a prayer vigil to honor late Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago.
Santiago died Tuesday in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Connecticut.
Western Mass News was there as mourners lit up the sky with blue candles in tribute.
The officer's sister is emotional tonight after losing her best friend.
“Everyone single one of you are apart of our family. She’s in your heart. You’re in her hearts," said Angela's twin sister Shavonee Santiago.
Blue candles lighting up the Chicopee police station, prayers for Santiago, an officer who impacted many in the Chicopee community.
"She did this. She did this. She brought everyone here. And be proud," she said.
Shavonne asked attendees to honor her sister by doing something special
"We’re all going to hurt. We’re all going to feel pain, but use them to do something special," she said. "That something special is what you’re doing right now.”
On Sunday morning at 11 a.am. there will be a funeral service for Angela at the Grise Funeral Home in Chicopee at 280 Springfield Street.
