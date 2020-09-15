SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are seven weeks until Election Day, and the city of Springfield is already seeing a record number of mail-in-ballot requests.
So far, 16,000 people plan to vote by mail, but there are still some people who plan to head to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some said they want to vote in person because it’s easiest for them. But whether it's in-person or absentee ballot, the city of Springfield is working so both options are accessible.
Voting in the 2020 election will be different this year with a push for mail-in-voting during the coronavirus pandemic, but some plan to keep the tradition they’ve been doing for years, voting in-person.
“I’ve always done it, so I am going to continue doing it,” said Vincent Cox of Springfield. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with voting by mail.”
For others, it’s all about convenience.
“It’s much easier for me,” said Claudia Lora of Springfield. “The voting center is about three minutes away from my house and I just bike over in the mornings around that area.”
So far, more than 16,000 voters in Springfield have requested mail-in ballots for the November election. Back in 2016, the last presidential election, just 1,600 ballots were mailed-in out of a total of 55,000 voters.
The vote-by-mail ballot request in 2020 is almost 30% of the voter turnout in 2016. Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola said they’re expecting at least 50% of registered voters to turn out this year. They had a trial run with the large voter turnout on primary day.
“On Election Day, we had a team of runners that physically delivered ballots to the polls, so the room or margin of error is very small,” she said.
On primary day, about 27,000 voters in Springfield cast their ballots with 11,000 voting by mail.
In the 2018 primary, about 14,000 people voted and 900 did so by mail, so they are preparing for November to make sure people can vote in person and by mail without an issue.
“The September primary was really a good example of how organizing ahead of time was able to save us a lot of headaches, collaborating with the post office really worked out well for us,” Oyola said.
Those who do plan to request a mail-in ballot for Election Day, the deadline is Oct. 28. The ballot must be received in person by Election Night or postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.