SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The next round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the state went online Thursday morning. Most of them were booked in a matter of a quick couple of hours.

Tens of thousands of residents were left waiting and wondering when they'll be able to lock in a spot.

Governor Charlie Baker said when the 65+ and older eligibility group opened up, one million people would be eligible to sign up.

State: 'nearly all' mass vaccination site appointments filled BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the state's mass vaccination sites are nearly gone.

Within around 2 hours Thursday, all of the appointments allocated this week for the Eastfield Mall site were filled up completely.

At one point on the Curative site this morning, people were told there were 40,000 people waiting in line ahead of them for an appointment.

The state's website showed that the Eastfield Mall site had no appointments left by 8:55 a.m.

After technical problems with the website last week, the state's changes for this week include a virtual waiting room where you can see how many people are ahead of you in line.

Unfortunately, many people saw they had thousands of people waiting in front of them and that they weren't going to get an appointment this week.

Did you have issues or problems with the appointment booking process on Thursday? Tell us about it by emailing Your Vaccine Authority at vax@westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.