NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Protesters are gathered over the death of George Floyd for the second time this week.
The large crowd is now marching through Main Street.
Western Mass News is on the scene of the march.
There are thousands of protesters lined up for miles, and police said part of Main Street is closed. They are now marching back to Center Street.
All around the city, people are chanting and holding signs and now marching through the city.
Protesters chanting, “Defund the police,” “Breonna Taylor” and “peace.”
Protests have been happening all around western Mass and all across the nation over the death of Floyd.
One demonstrator told Western Mass News that she hopes the outcome today will lead to change.
“Perhaps it’s training for our police, de-escalation levels -- I know it works, I’ve seen it work -- and respect from people from all backgrounds, black or white,” Christine Lebel of Northampton said.
The protest began at 4 p.m. and is expected to continue for a few more hours.
Northampton and State Police are at the protest overseeing the crowd. As of now, the protest has remained peaceful, but on Monday, police said protesters threw rocks at two police officers, four cruisers were damaged and the American Flag was damaged.
Coming up at 10 and 11 p.m. on Western Mass News, we hear more from protesters on the message they want to be heard.
