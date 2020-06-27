WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastern States Exposition is hosting “A Taste of The Big E” right now, happening on the fairgrounds as cars continue to line up to preview their favorite fair food drive-thru style due to COVID-19.
Viewers told Western Mass News that traffic has been backed up for hours today. The lines of cars waiting to get in, are backed up for miles.
This preview of the fair’s food favorites is a drive-thru format and requires extra precautions because of COVID-19.
Despite the rainy weather, and traffic nightmare, customers told Western Mass News that the trip was well worth it to stock up on their favorite treats.
"Candy apples, cotton candy, choppers, kettle corn, chocolate-covered bananas; we got a little bit of everything," said Chicopee resident Eric Piquette.
City officials are still discussing if the Big E Fair will even happen in September.
The drive-thru, “A Taste of The Big E” goes until 7 p.m. tonight and opens again at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Guests are being asked to come in at gate 9, and exit at gate 2.
