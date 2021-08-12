(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands are without power after a strong line of storms rolled through the area.
The Mass. Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported that over 19,000 customers across the Commonwealth are without power as of 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Of those outages, Eversource reported that over 14,200 customers were their customers. Some of the communities impacted by the outages include over 6,600 customers in Easthampton, 2,900 customers in Ludlow, and 2,500 customers in Southampton.
Meanwhile, National Grid said that over 3,700 customers are without power across the four western Massachusetts counties.
Holyoke Gas and Electric noted that over 850 customers were without service in the Paper City. Officials with Holyoke Mall told Western Mass News that the shopping center lost power due to the storms. They encouraged shoppers to follow social media for updates.
Westfield Gas and Electric added in a social media post that "Our line crews are investigating a number of issues across town right now and will restore service as quickly as possible."
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest and will have more as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.