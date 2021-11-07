STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have apprehended a man after he shoplifted several thousands of dollars of merchandise from Walmart in Sturbridge last Friday.
Sturbridge Police told Western Mass News that they responded to a report of a shoplifting incident Friday at 4:43 p.m. in which the suspect fled the scene. Upon arriving, officers did not locate the suspect or the car he was seen arriving in. The vehicle was described as a small silver Ford SUV with registration out of Florida. Officers recovered a photo of the suspect from the store’s security camera and sent it to other officers.
According to police, the unoccupied vehicle was located in front of Famous Footwear nearby where a male subject matching the description exited the store. Although he was not wearing the same clothing he was reportedly seen in, police conversed with the subject and confirmed him to be the suspect from the Walmart incident.
He was then taken into custody by officers and later identified as 46-year-old Christopher Gray of Bethlehem, GA.
Several thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle including flea and tick treatments for dogs and fishing lures. Gray has been charged with shopping by asportation and receiving stolen property over $1,200.00. He will be arraigned Monday, November 8th in Dudley District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.