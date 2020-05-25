SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Memorial Day took on a different look this year amid the pandemic.
In Springfield, volunteers placed over 10,000 flags at fallen veteran’s grave sites across the city.
Between 50 and 60 people fanned out to make sure graves were decorated and vets were honored.
Western Mass News spoke with the couple that got these volunteers to turn out simply by creating a Facebook page.
“I'm from a military family, and I just could not imagine-- god forbid they didn’t have a flag when we came to pay our respects,” said Bethany Jenne. “It started with a Facebook page and, you know, social media. One person shares, and there's so many that you can see.”
Bethany and Luke Jenne also said that a woman cleaned out her local Walmart of flags to bring to this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.