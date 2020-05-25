In Springfield, volunteers placed over 10,000 flags at fallen veteran’s grave sites across the city.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Memorial Day took on a different look this year amid the pandemic.

Between 50 and 60 people fanned out to make sure graves were decorated and vets were honored.

Western Mass News spoke with the couple that got these volunteers to turn out simply by creating a Facebook page.

“I'm from a military family, and I just could not imagine-- god forbid they didn’t have a flag when we came to pay our respects,” said Bethany Jenne. “It started with a Facebook page and, you know, social media. One person shares, and there's so many that you can see.”

Bethany and Luke Jenne also said that a woman cleaned out her local Walmart of flags to bring to this event.

