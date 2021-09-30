WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of thousands of people have already visited the Eastern States Exposition for the Big E.
Hundreds of items have been turned into the lost and found booth.
Western Mass News is taking an inside look at what people have misplaced this year.
Wallets, keys, and sunglasses, even some shoes missing their pair.
Western Mass News has found hundreds of items are turned in every day at the Big E.
"Fortunately, we have a lot of pretty honest people who find stuff and turn it in here at lost people and lost and found,” Director of Public Safety Cliff Hedges said.
Employees at the lost and found booth say the most commonly misplaced item at the Big E is actually car keys.
Credit cards and driver's licenses are also commonly left behind; the lost and found booth has hundreds of them.
If you find an item at the Big E, you can turn it into the lost booth across the firehouse or find someone to help.
And if you've lost one...
"This is the first place they look, and you can call the information, or the Big E, say they've lost some piece of property. They tell them to come here, and we've recovered a lot of stuff for people, it's good," Hedges said.
This booth doesn't just handle lost items; they also handle lost people.
"We have quite a few cases. We usually deal with about 100 people per year, per fair," Lost People Assistant Manager Theresa Williams said.
Fairgoers can come to the booth for help finding a child, friend, or family member, or they can contact someone with a Big E badge to help.
"We send out a search team to locate them. One of the nice things with the cell phone and cameras and everything nowadays, a lot of people have a recent photo of their child from that day," Williams said.
