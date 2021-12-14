SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of boys and girls in western Massachusetts will be receiving new toys this year thanks to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaign, which Western Mass News viewers helped to make a huge success.
As a kid, there's nothing better than unwrapping a new toy on Christmas morning, but for some families, buying those toys can be a challenge. However, thanks to the generous donations of western Massachusetts residents, thousands of boys and girls won't have to go without this year
"The response has been overwhelming and heartwarming,” said MGM Springfield Community Affairs Manager Beth Ward.
For two weeks, Western Mass News, MGM Springfield, Sitterly Movers, and Bomba and Kool Radio all helped to collect toys for the Marines Toys for Tots campaign. Nearly two dozen large boxes full of toys were loaded up on to the Sitterly Movers truck Tuesday morning.
The boxes full of toys come from MGM Springfield over to the Toys for Tots warehouse, where they are then taken and divided by age group and gender.
The need was larger than ever this year. A representative with the Marine Corps Reserve told Western Mass News that as of Tuesday, they are packing up toys for 106,032 western Massachusetts children and they're still working to help more. Their system predicts by Christmas, they will be able to serve 115,000 children.
"This helps anyone who needs help right now, it can help the community. It can help a single family, and even organizations like churches,” said Juan E. Garcia with the Marine Corps Reserve.
The toys will go both to individual families in need, as well as different agencies that reached out to the program. For every child in a family that's in need, they will also receive stocking stuffers and books.
"We're doing the best we can to give back to the community,” Garcia added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.