SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 50,000 school buses that take your kids back and forth from school have now been recalled.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the padding inside the seats may not keep your children safe.
The buses that have been recalled are the Thomas-built buses made in 2014 to 2020.
Authorities said the seats may have been made with a certain type of padding that isn't up to safety requirements. They said the padding does not absorb enough impact around the steel frame on the back of the seat.
That means these seats could increase the risk of injury if the bus got into an accident.
At least two local bus companies could be impacted by this recall.
First Student, which services Springfield schools, said the recall does not affect a large majority of their buses. They told Western Mass News that "repairs will be completed as soon as possible. We do not expect this to impact day-to-day operations at our locations."
Durham School Services, which is represented by National Express, told Western Mass News, "we have not taken any buses off the road yet. We need to understand the parameters that will be set forth first regarding the recall."
There have been no reported injuries or accidents related to this defect.
If you have any concerns, you're asked to call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at (888) 327-4236.
