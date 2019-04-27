SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of homes in one Springfield neighborhood are getting a fresh new look today, with the help of volunteers and Revitalize CDC.
12 homes are being revamped and 7 lots cleaned up.
Revitalize CDC (Community Development Corporation) along with thousands of volunteers showed up to Springfield's Old Hill Neighborhood Saturday morning bright and early to start the work.
This was as rain showers were just passing through...but by 9 a.m. the weather had cleared out making conditions calmer for volunteers.
The homes being revamped Saturday are undergoing critical repairs and modifications. The main focus, we're told, is to help low income families, the elderly, military veterans and people with special needs.
According to Colleen Loveless with Revitalize CDC, a half-a-million dollars has been invested over the years to help out families in need across Springfield and Holyoke.
Now, many of those people who were helped out are in the Old Hill Neighborhood today to take part in the rebuild and give back to others.
Colleen tells us this is the last year in this particular neighborhood that they'll be doing this rebuild work as they've reached their goal early... "completing 10 contiguous blocks in just 7 years instead of 10!"
We'll have more on this story tonight starting at 10 p.m. on FOX6 & then 11 p.m. on ABC40 - Tune in!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.