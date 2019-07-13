CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of bikers joined forces on a ride to Gillette Stadium today to honor the seven victims in the New Hampshire motorcycle crash.
Seventy motorcycles, and over 100 people met in Chicopee this morning to be apart of the ride for the fallen seven.
Engines revved Saturday in remembrance of the lives lost in the New Hampshire motorcycle crash.
Thousands of people from around the nation united in a ride to Gillette Stadium, honoring the fallen seven, including over 100 people from western Mass.
"We decided today would be a good day to make a donation of some of the money we collected. We weren't expecting the turnout we had in the Wal-Mart parking lot," Brian Miller of the Honor and Remember Organization of Western Mass tells us.
Brian Miller was one of the lead vehicles in the ride, and has been very involved in several local fundraisers since the accident in June.
He tells Western Mass News that today's turnout left him speechless.
"Just kind of wrapping my head around it today. It was somber, but, at the same time, good to see the support. Pretty much seeing all of the New England motorcycle and veteran community coming together," continued Miller.
He says the support extended beyond the participants.
"The number of cars driving by giving us the thumbs up, beeping their horns, and waving at us was unbelievable," says Miller.
But nothing beat the feeling of pulling into the stadium.
"Then, pulling into Gillette Stadium to see their support is what the Jarheads Motorcycle Club got. To see hundreds and thousands of people that never met these members of the Jarheads, the fallen seven, or any of the other members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club, it was unbelievable. There was over 4,000 bikes up there today," stated Miller.
He credits today's turnout to the tight-knit nature of motorcyclists and veterans.
"We'll give the shirts off our back to someone that needs it," said Miller.
Brian also tells us he had the opportunity of handing a check of over $2,000 to the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
"When I handed the check over to the Jarheads, I had twenty to thirty guys coming up and hugging me, thanking me for this small token of what we did," says Miller.
A leader of the Jarheads says the unwavering support since that tragic accident is helping the group heal.
"It means the world for us, because we need that support and it's there, and we are embracing it," one leader tells us.
Western Mass wasn't the only contributor.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a donation of $100,000.
Not including today's donations, the Jarheads have already raised nearly $600,000 through a GoFundMe page.
