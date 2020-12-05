SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are over 3,000 customers across western Massachusetts that are currently without power due to Saturday's Nor'easter.
The spokesperson for National Grid, Kevin O'Shea, told Western Mass News that there are over 3,000 customers in western Mass. that are without power as of 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit the Outage Central section of our website: https://t.co/EsuCe0fgcl pic.twitter.com/m0HJPEepbC— National Grid US (@nationalgridus) December 5, 2020
Eversource also confirmed that there are currently a total of 200 customers without power throughout the western part of the state.
Strong wind gusts along with heavy, wet snow are bringing down trees & power lines. 100s of crews across the state working to get the power back as quickly & safely as possible. Please report outages by calling 800-592-2000 (EMA), 877-659-6326 (WMA) or at https://t.co/vY3EWhL3tc. pic.twitter.com/4SMikSnfqk— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) December 5, 2020
Officials couldn't confirm at this time when exactly power should be restored for all customers but did encourage customers to continue to check the latest on their outage maps.
For the the full total of power outages across the state, you can click here.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
