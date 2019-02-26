(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of customers across western Massachusetts remain without electricity following the recent windy weather.
Eversource reports that 3,706 customers are without power as of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the most heavily impacted communities include Worthington, Chesterfield, and Southampton.
Meanwhile, National Grid said that over 1,800 outages, with Florida, Ware, and Northampton among the towns hardest hit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the conditions and will have more as it becomes available.
