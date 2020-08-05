(WGGB/WSHM) -- Tens of thousands of electric customers are without power after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through Western Massachusetts.
As of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Eversource is reporting over 27,000 outages in the area. Some of the hardest hit communities include:
- Springfield - 11,151
- West Springfield - 2,637
- Ludlow - 2,543
- Longmeadow - 2,354
- Southwick - 1,586
- Agawam - 1,495
Meanwhile, National Grid is reporting over 33,000 outages across western Massachusetts Wednesday morning.
- Wilbraham - 5,734
- East Longmeadow - 5,036
- Belchertown - 3,551
- Monson - 2,569
- Palmer - 1,948
- Ware - 1,903
- Holland - 1,475
- Brimfield - 1,165
- Hampden - 1,101
- Sheffied - 1,067
- Wales - 1,004
Westfield Gas and Electric also reports that parts of the city are also without power.
In addition, Chicopee Electric Light said that they are aware of "multiple outages" in the city.
Statewide, MEMA is reporting over 135,000 outages across the Bay State.Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest with Tropical Storm Isaias and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
