HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saint Patrick's Day weekend is here! And there's nothing like kicking off Saint Patrick's Day weekend like a road race.
Today is the 44th annual St. Patricks Day Road Race and thousands of people turned out to cheer on the runners and flood the streets.
Earlier this week we spoke to organizers who helped put this race together and they say about 6,500 people will be participating today in the 10K.
This race was ranked by 'Runners World,' a popular runners magazine. They ranked the Holyoke Saint Patrick's Day Road Race as one of the best races on St. Patrick's Day.
Holyoke ranked 5th on that list beating out major cities such as Boston and Chicago.
Today participants started checking in to get their bibs and t-shirts at 9 a.m.
And then at 11 a.m. was the kids run, followed by a 2 mile walk, and then the 10k began.
In between the races there were Mummers performing to get the crowd excited and in the Irish spirit.
This 10K in Holyoke is one of the most exciting events to participate in and we hear one of the most difficult runs due to all of the hilly streets.
